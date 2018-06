23:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Netanyahu: I returned from an important meeting with King Abdullah Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening tweeted about his meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan. “I returned to Jerusalem from an important political meeting with King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan. Among other things, we discussed developments in the region and the promotion of relations between the two countries,” wrote Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs