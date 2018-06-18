The arrest of Palestinian Arab terrorist, 20, from Jenin, who carried out the stabbing attack in Afula a week ago was extended by a week.
In the attack, 18-year-old Shuva Malka was seriously wounded.
12:41
Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18
Arrest of Afula stabbing terrorist extended
