The Interior Committee, headed by MK Yoav Kish approved an order to improve enforcement in the local authorities, which expands the list of local authorities in which a municipal enforcement system is implemented, including municipal policing and municipal supervision.

The new local authorities that will now benefit from urban policing are Pardes Hanna Karkur, Kfar Yona and Tamra. The municipal inspection units consist of 900 policemen and 900 inspectors.