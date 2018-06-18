12:04
Duvdevan soldier who shot Shachar Strug pleads guilty

A Duvdevan soldier who shot and killed his friend Shahar Strug, pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea bargain signed with him.

According to the arrangement, the fighter will serve a year and a half in prison.

