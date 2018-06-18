A Duvdevan soldier who shot and killed his friend Shahar Strug, pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea bargain signed with him.
According to the arrangement, the fighter will serve a year and a half in prison.
Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18
Duvdevan soldier who shot Shachar Strug pleads guilty
