Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 MK Slomiansky on Rabbi Adler: First-rate educator MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) expressed regret over the passing of Rabbi Shimon Adler.. "With great sorrow, my dear friend Rabbi Shimon Adler was taken from this world. He was a leader and a first-rate educator, whose faith and character were a guiding light for him. He led religious education for years to great heights a served as a symbol and role model for true education of derech eretz - Torah and work."