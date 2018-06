09:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Deputy Minister Hotovely gives birth to third daughter Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely gave birth Tuesday evening to a third daughter. "At a good hour we had a sweet daughter last night," Deputy Minister Hotovely said. "I would like to thank the excellent medical staff of Assaf Harofeh Hospital and Dr. Moshe Betzer, my personal physician. We thank God for the expansion of the family. " ► ◄ Last Briefs