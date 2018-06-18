A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Guatemala Sunday night, said the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 100 km (62 miles). There are no reports of injuries or damages thus far.
|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18
5.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Guatemala
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Guatemala Sunday night, said the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 100 km (62 miles). There are no reports of injuries or damages thus far.
Last Briefs