Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18

5.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Guatemala

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Guatemala Sunday night, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 100 km (62 miles).

There are no reports of injuries or damages thus far.