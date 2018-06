Jewish artifacts, including ancient Torah scrolls from one of the world's oldest synagogues, have gone missing from the Syrian capital amid the tumult of the ongoing civil war, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Activists say the artifacts, moved from the now-destroyed Jobar Synagogue in Damascus' eastern Ghouta suburb when it was taken by rebels, were allegedly put into safe keeping to avoid theft and damage in 2013, but twice since then local officials have discovered some are missing.