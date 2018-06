04:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 IDF: Sirens heard in Hof Ashkelon The IDF confirmed a short time ago that a rocket siren had been heard in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council. The details are under investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs