Melania Trump: Hate to see children separated from their families

First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday appeared to express disapproval with her husband's administration's policy of separating migrant families who cross the U.S.–Mexico border illegally.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart," Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady's communications director, said in a statement to The Hill.