U.S.-led aircraft bomb positions belonging to Syrian army

U.S.-led coalition aircraft on Sunday night bombed positions belonging to the Syrian military in eastern Syria, Syrian state media reported, citing a military source. According to the report, the strike took place in al-Harra, southeast of Albu Kamal, and it resulted in deaths and injuries.