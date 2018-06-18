01:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Tamuz 5, 5778 , 18/06/18 Five immigrants killed in accident in south Texas A vehicle carrying undocumented immigrants overturned on Sunday following a chase by Border Patrol agents in south Texas. Four people were killed at the scene and a fifth person died at a hospital in San Antonio. ► ◄ Last Briefs