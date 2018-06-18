Gabbay: I'm not against religion, I'm against religious coercion

After taking public transportation to the beach during the Sabbath and criticizing the status quo, Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay on Sunday explained his position on public transportation on the Sabbath and claimed he was in favor of religion but against what he called "religious coercion."

“This is an issue which is important to many Israelis,” said Gabbay. "We are in favor of religion, but against religious coercion. Public transportation on Shabbat is not a luxury but a basic need of someone who does not have a vehicle. Yesterday on the bus I met single mothers and a family of new immigrants for whom this is the only way to take their children to the beach.”