Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 Will Ze'ev Elkin appoint an Arab deputy mayor of Jerusalem? Candidate for mayor of capital says there will never be an Arab mayor of Jerusalem, but Arab deputy mayors would be good for city.