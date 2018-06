16:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 Shabak thwarts massive Hamas terror attack The Shin Bet internal security organization thwarted a Hamas cell that planned to set off suicide bomb attacks in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The cell, which was rounded up in April, had operated in Nablus and had prepared a score of deadly bombing attacks in cities all across Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs