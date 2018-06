10:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 MKs signing petition calling on Netanyahu to ban Miri Regev from interfering in Eurovision Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin is reportedly organizing a petition calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to remove Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev from interfering in next year's Eurovision contest. The petition comes after Regev demanded that her ministry be given oversight of the event, despite it being under the purview of the Communications Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs