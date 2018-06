07:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 Tamuz 4, 5778 , 17/06/18 Kindergarten teacher suspected of abusing toddler to appear before judge A Ramat Gan Kindergarten teacher suspected of abusing her charges will be arraigned before a judge on Sunday. She was first arrested on Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs