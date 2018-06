Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Saturday downplayed U.S. efforts to promote peace talks between Israel and the PA.

Speaking ahead of a visit to the region by President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner and his envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, Abu Rudeineh said the two are promoting a "meaningless plan" and "will achieve nothing.”