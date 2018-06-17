Hamas praises anti-PA demonstrations in Ramallah

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is praising the Arab residents of Judea and Samaria who took part in demonstrations against the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Ramallah last week.

In a speech marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, Haniyeh stressed the importance of continuing demonstrations in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, not only in order to end what he called the "injustice" against the Gaza Strip, the siege and the economic punitive measures taken by the PA against Gazans, but also as a means of regulating internal Palestinian Arab relations.