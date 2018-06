21:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5778 , 16/06/18 Tamuz 3, 5778 , 16/06/18 Turkish PM: Israel rigged Eurovision vote Read more Turkish PM Yıldırım says Netta Barzilai 'wasn't good,' 'imperialists' rigged the results to bring Eurovision to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs