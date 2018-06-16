French carmaker Renault to remain in Iran despite sanctions

French carmaker Renault will maintain its presence in Iran while taking measures to avoid the risk of penalties for breaching renewed U.S. sanctions, its CEO Carlos Ghosn said Friday, according to AFP.

"We will not abandon it, even if we have to downsize very strongly," he said at the annual shareholders' meeting in Paris.

