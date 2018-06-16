Rome mayor blocks street dedication for neofascist leader

A decision to name a Rome street after the founder of Italy's major post-war neofascist party and editor of an infamous Mussolini-era racist journal will be blocked, the mayor of the capital announced Friday, according to AFP.

On Thursday, Rome city council approved a motion to have a street or square named after Giorgio Almirante, one of the founders and long-time leader of the now-defunct Italian Social Movement (MSI) and veteran of the Italian Social Republic (RSI), a wartime Nazi-controlled puppet state.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)