Kushner and Greenblatt meet Haley and UN chief

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, met in New York City on Friday with United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to a statement from the White House, the four had a productive discussion about the efforts of the United States to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza. They also discussed recent actions at the United Nations.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)