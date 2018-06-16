Report: Jordan won't name new ambassador to Iran

Jordan does not plan on naming a new ambassador to Iran after transferring its previous ambassador, Abdullah Abu Rumman, from Iran to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Amman, a high-ranking Jordanian source told Al Arabiya on Friday.

“There is no intention to name another Jordanian envoy in Tehran at the time,” the source told Al Arabiya.

