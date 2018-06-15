U.S. strike in Afghanistan targets Taliban leader

An American strike in Afghanistan targeted Pakistani Taliban chief Maulana Fazlullah, U.S. officials told AFP on Friday, after the Afghan defense ministry said the leader had been killed.

Fazlullah is believed to have ordered the failed 2012 assassination of Malala Yousafzai, who became a global symbol of the fight for girls' rights to schooling, and who later won the Nobel Peace Prize.

