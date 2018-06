The IAF on Friday evening attacked a Hamas observation post near a location in Gaza from which incendiary balloons were fired earlier.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that it "views with severity the use of explosive balloons and incendiary kites and will continue to act to prevent their use."

