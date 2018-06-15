Khamenei: The Zionist regime will perish

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday launched a Twitter tirade against Israel, saying that “the Zionist regime will perish in the not-so-far future.”

“The Zionist Regime will not last. All historical experiences imply that with absolute certainty. Undoubtedly the Zionist regime will perish in the not-so-far future,” he wrote.

