A federal judge on Friday ordered Paul Manafort to jail after revoking the former Trump campaign chairman's bail, The Hill reports.

Manafort appeared in court Friday after special counsel Robert Mueller asked a court to revoke Manafort's pretrial release conditions due to his alleged attempted witness tampering.

