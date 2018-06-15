A Tunisian man arrested in Germany is suspected of trying to build a biological weapon using the deadly poison ricin, prosecutors said Thursday, according to AFP.
At the same time, they noted there was no indication of any "concrete attack plans."
|
05:46
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5778 , 15/06/18
Germany arrests man suspected of building biological weapon
A Tunisian man arrested in Germany is suspected of trying to build a biological weapon using the deadly poison ricin, prosecutors said Thursday, according to AFP.
At the same time, they noted there was no indication of any "concrete attack plans."
Last Briefs