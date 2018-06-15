Solidarity visit with Netiv Ha'avot evacuees

Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Dov Kalmanovich, city councilor Aryeh King and a member of their faction, Yehonatan Yosef, on Thursday arrived for a solidarity visit with the residents of the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of Gush Etzion who were evicted from their homes this week.

The three saw the ruins of the nine homes that were demolished, saw the temporary trailer area of ​​the evacuees and concluded the visit on the land on which the permanent homes for those evicted are to be built. The tour was led by Udi Regons, a resident of Netiv Ha'avot whose home was demolished.