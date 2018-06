Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Thursday visited the Jewish communities in the Binyamin region and began his visit in the community of Amichai, which was built for the residents of Amona who were evicted from their homes a year ago.

"As I said in Netiv Ha’avot, every cloud has a silver lining. They tried to evacuate a few houses, and in turn they received a strong built community,” Edelstein told the residents.