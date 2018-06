01:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5778 , 15/06/18 Tamuz 2, 5778 , 15/06/18 Parents of Beit El boy who drowned to donate his organs The parents of the boy from Beit El who drowned last Friday in a pool in Har Shmuel and died on Thursday, decided to donate his organs. ► ◄ Last Briefs