23:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team wins state championship Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday evening won the state basketball championship for the first time in four years. Maccabi defeated Hapoel Holon 75-95 in the finals.