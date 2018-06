17:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 'We will put the Supreme Court in its place' Read more MK Motti Yogev visits scene of destruction in Netiv Ha'avot. 'Supreme Court harming fabric of Israeli life.' ► ◄ Last Briefs