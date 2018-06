17:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Prince William weighing Western Wall visit Britain's Prince William is considering visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem during his planned trip to the Middle East later this month. While the prince's official preliminary schedule did not include the site, he is reportedly considering adding it for his June 28th visit to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs