Netanyahu meets with senior Muslim leader

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with the Secretary-General of the World Muslim Organization, Sheikh Yahya Chulil Stakof, in his office in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the meeting that Muslim countries are approaching Israel for security against ISIS and for Israel's technological advancement.

Netanyahu added that "Israel is a nation of innovation and I am happy to see that the Arab countries and many Muslim countries are approaching Israel, and I hope that there will be progress in relations with Indonesia as well."