MK Eitan Cabel was questioned Thursday morning by the police regarding his part in passing the Yisrael Hayom Law.

"This morning I was summoned to my office at 433. I insisted on my consistent version that all my actions were done strictly in accordance with the law, and out of my obligation as a public emissary to promote laws that serve the public good and strengthen Israeli democracy - as I did throughout my years in the Israeli Knesset," said Cabel.