13:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 MK Smotrich blames Kahlon, ex-Supreme Court President for destruction of Netiv Ha'avot MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) blamed Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) and former Supreme Court Justice Miriam Naor for the destruction of the Netiv Ha'avot community. "There are two guilty people in these harsh and traumatic sights. It is not clear to me how they sleep well at night: Miriam Naor and Moshe Kahlon," tweeted Smotrich.