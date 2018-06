13:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Six years in prison for a plumber who was convicted of fraud and abuse of the elderly The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court today sentenced Oshri Abutbul to a 70-month prison sentence and compensation totaling over NIS 500,000. Abutbul was convicted on the basis of his confession as part of a plea bargain, for crimes of fraud and abuse against the elderly under aggravated circumstances, an outburst in the homes of the elderly, impersonating a public servant, among others, for a water company employee, the IEC and a municipal employee. ► ◄ Last Briefs