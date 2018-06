11:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Netanyahu: We will not allow ISIS to establish Sinai bases Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to fight ISIS at a conference of internal security ministers in Jerusalem on Thursday. "ISIS wants to establish another base in Sinai. We all know how important it is, not only to Egypt but also to us, that it will not happen. And we'll make sure it does not happen," said Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs