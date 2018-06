10:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Liberman defends new draft law Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday that the new haredi recruitment plan "does not meet my worldview, certainly not that of Litzman and Deri." Speaking at the 'Bar Ilan Forum' held at Bar Ilan University, the defense minister said that "this law gives an absolute answer to the demands of the IDF. We have to do the best of the IDF. " ► ◄ Last Briefs