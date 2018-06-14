Prince of Monaco gets honorary degree from Tel Aviv University

The Prince of Monaco, Albert II, came to Israel to receive an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University. The title was awarded at a festive ceremony attended by the President of the University, Professor Joseph Klepter and the philanthropist and businessman Aharon Frankel.

In recognition of Prince Albert's deep commitment to preserving the environment for the future generation, promoting cooperation to solve problems in the areas of climate, water and ecological diversity, his warm ties with the Jewish community in Monaco, and His long-standing friendship with Israel and the Jewish people. "

