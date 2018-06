09:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 MK Eitan Cabel, Yediot Aharonot publisher grilled by police Thursday Zionist Union MK and Yediot Aharonot Publisher Noni Mozes will be grilled by police Thursday as part of the 'Case 2000' investigation, which alleges that Moses and Prime Minister Netanyahu hatched a deal to shut down the Yisrael Hayom newspaper in exchange for positive coverage. ► ◄ Last Briefs