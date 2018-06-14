Radical Women of the Wall causes commotion at Kotel

The radical Women of the Wall caused a riot at the Kotel on Thursday after they forcefully entered the Western Wall.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said that "Despite the desire of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the police to separate the groups, the same group chose to hide among the Orthodox women and thus created a riot and controversy in violation of the directives of the Ministry of Justice.

Senior representatives of the Ministry of Justice were also present at the Western Wall plaza in order to closely monitor the events at the Western Wall and to witness a blatant violation of the laws and directives of the Women of the Wall. The women of the Wall received a further warning from the Deputy Attorney General on the intention to take administrative measures against them. Kotel the instructions.