08:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Trump's Press Secretary denies reports that she is quitting post Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied a CBS reports that she is quitting her post. "Does CBS know something I don't about my plans and my future?" she tweeted. "I was at my daughter's year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my 'plans to leave the WH' without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS."