Science Minister Okunis defends his criticism of Yair Lapid's father

Science Minister Ofir Okunis defended his decision to bring up Yair Lapid's father during a Knesset debate on Wednesday. "Yair Lapid himself constantly uses Menachem Begin's memory. Why is it permissible for Lapid to use the deceased Begin's memory for his political needs? Is it forbidden for me and my friends in the Likud?" asked Okunis on Kan radio.

Okunis had enraged Lapid by reminding him that his father Tommy Lapid had agreed to support the Gaza Disengagement in exchange for NIS 700 million of coalition funds.