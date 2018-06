08:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 17 year-old Ramla resident stabbed, in moderate condition A 17-year-old resident of Ramla was stabbed overnight. He evacuated himself to a hospital and is in moderate condition. The background is believed to be criminal. ► ◄ Last Briefs