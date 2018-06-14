Sarin and chlorine used twice in Syria in 2017

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Wednesday that deadly sarin and chlorine were used in two separate attacks in the village of Latamneh in northwestern Syria in late March last year.

"Sarin was very likely used as a chemical weapon in the south" of Latamneh on 24 March 2017, the organization said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Its fact-finding mission "also concluded that chlorine was very likely used as a chemical weapon" at Latamneh's hospital and surrounding area on 25 March 2017.