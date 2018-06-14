Abbas spokesman: 'Deal of the Century' isn't happening

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, downplayed on Wednesday the importance of the talks on the "Deal of the Century", the name of the political initiative being formulated by the U.S. administration to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The official PA news agency Wafa quoted Abu Rudeineh as saying that the deal of the century will never be a prelude to a successful political process as long as the city of Al-Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem -ed.) and the issue of the “Palestinian refugees” are not included in it.