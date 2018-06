03:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Tamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18 Germany approves deal to lease Israeli-manufactured UAVs Germany's Bundestag on Wednesday approved a €1 billion deal for leasing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. According to the Globes financial newspaper, the UAVs in question are capable of carrying weapons payloads and carrying out attack missions in the German army's theaters of operation in Mali and Afghanistan. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs